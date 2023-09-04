IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDYA] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.12 during the day while it closed the day at $29.77. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM that IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Clearance of IND Application for Pol Theta Helicase Development Candidate GSK101 (IDE705).

GSK101 (IDE705) is being developed as a potential first-in-class Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor in combination with niraparib in GSK-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

GSK101 and niraparib combination development will focus on advanced solid tumors with HR mutations or HRD, pursuant to the clinical protocol.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 5.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDYA stock has inclined by 19.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.28% and gained 63.84% year-on date.

The market cap for IDYA stock reached $1.69 billion, with 57.56 million shares outstanding and 56.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 505.81K shares, IDYA reached a trading volume of 485270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDYA shares is $35.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70.

IDYA stock trade performance evaluation

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, IDYA shares gained by 36.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.22 for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.09, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.72 and a Gross Margin at +95.87. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.17.

Return on Total Capital for IDYA is now -18.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.00. Additionally, IDYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] managed to generate an average of -$569,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IDYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.