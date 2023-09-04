Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] is -60.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ: IEP] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $20.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 8:04 AM that CARL C. ICAHN.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. represents 393.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.90 billion with the latest information. IEP stock price has been found in the range of $20.01 to $20.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, IEP reached a trading volume of 487403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEP shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icahn Enterprises L.P. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEP in the course of the last twelve months was 89.83.

Trading performance analysis for IEP stock

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, IEP shares dropped by -38.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.37, while it was recorded at 20.01 for the last single week of trading, and 41.83 for the last 200 days.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.59 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.24.

Return on Total Capital for IEP is now 4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.88. Additionally, IEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] managed to generate an average of -$8,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]

The top three institutional holders of IEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.