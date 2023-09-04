Holley Inc. [HLLY] gain 173.58% so far this year. What now?

Holley Inc. [NYSE: HLLY] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Holley Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Company raises full year 2023 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges.

A sum of 467595 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 853.83K shares. Holley Inc. shares reached a high of $5.87 and dropped to a low of $5.6913 until finishing in the latest session at $5.80.

The one-year HLLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.83. The average equity rating for HLLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Holley Inc. [HLLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLLY shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Holley Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holley Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLLY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HLLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Holley Inc. [HLLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, HLLY shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Holley Inc. [HLLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Holley Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holley Inc. [HLLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.37 and a Gross Margin at +34.71. Holley Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for HLLY is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Holley Inc. [HLLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.39. Additionally, HLLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Holley Inc. [HLLY] managed to generate an average of $42,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Holley Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Holley Inc. [HLLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.