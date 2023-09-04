Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] is -2.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.74 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Results.

Robust New Business Pipeline Sets Stage For Second Half Of Year Growth.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) reported for the three months ended June 30, 2023 revenue of $418.9 million, GAAP net income of $8.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted common share, and adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock is now -2.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCSG Stock saw the intraday high of $11.78 and lowest of $11.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.97, which means current price is +2.26% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 731.83K shares, HCSG reached a trading volume of 455774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCSG shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Services Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has HCSG stock performed recently?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, HCSG shares dropped by -7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.71 for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 11.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.57 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.36. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for HCSG is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.01. Additionally, HCSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] managed to generate an average of $970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

The top three institutional holders of HCSG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HCSG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HCSG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.