Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] Is Currently -14.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HARP] loss -14.06% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Abstracts for HPN217 and HPN328 accepted for presentations at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in the fall.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Enrollment for HPN328 (DLL3) ongoing; Phase 2 dose selection expected by year end.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. represents 37.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.29 million with the latest information. HARP stock price has been found in the range of $0.85 to $1.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 228.69K shares, HARP reached a trading volume of 483471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HARP shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HARP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for HARP stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, HARP shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8013, while it was recorded at 0.9813 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7752 for the last 200 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.08 and a Gross Margin at +90.30. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -212.22.

Return on Total Capital for HARP is now -149.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -154.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.46. Additionally, HARP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] managed to generate an average of -$1,354,620 per employee.Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]

The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HARP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HARP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.