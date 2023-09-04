Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] Revenue clocked in at $880.00 million, up 38.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE: GWRE] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Guidewire to Announce Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on September 7, 2023.

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year-end periods ended July 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, September 7, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 461394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 730.30K shares. Guidewire Software Inc. shares reached a high of $87.07 and dropped to a low of $85.98 until finishing in the latest session at $86.53.

The one-year GWRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.06. The average equity rating for GWRE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWRE shares is $86.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Guidewire Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guidewire Software Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45.

GWRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, GWRE shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.88, while it was recorded at 83.86 for the last single week of trading, and 73.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guidewire Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Guidewire Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GWRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GWRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GWRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.