Graco Inc. [GGG] is 18.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] closed the trading session at $79.46 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.875, while the highest price level was $79.72. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM that Graco InvisiPac HM10 Brings Improved Profitability, Reliability and Safety to End-of-Line Packaging.

New Hot Melt Adhesive Dispense System Makes Tank-Free™ Melt-on-Demand Technology Available to Packaging Lines of Any Volume at Any Speed.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduces the InvisiPac® HM10. With a 10 pound (4.5 kilogram) per hour hot melt rate, the hot melt adhesive dispense system brings improved profitability, reliability and safety to case and carton packaging.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.14 percent and weekly performance of 2.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 735.89K shares, GGG reached to a volume of 455510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graco Inc. [GGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGG shares is $86.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Graco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graco Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

GGG stock trade performance evaluation

Graco Inc. [GGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, GGG shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Graco Inc. [GGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.40, while it was recorded at 78.74 for the last single week of trading, and 74.36 for the last 200 days.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graco Inc. [GGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Graco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for GGG is now 29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graco Inc. [GGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.81. Additionally, GGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graco Inc. [GGG] managed to generate an average of $115,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Graco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graco Inc. [GGG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graco Inc. go to 10.40%.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GGG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GGG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.