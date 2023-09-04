Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $16.50

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [NYSE: GSBD] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.54 during the day while it closed the day at $14.48. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Reports June 30, 2023 Financial Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 Per Share.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) (NYSE: GSBD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSBD stock has inclined by 8.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.29% and gained 5.54% year-on date.

The market cap for GSBD stock reached $1.58 billion, with 109.46 million shares outstanding and 109.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 459.40K shares, GSBD reached a trading volume of 472804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSBD shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSBD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSBD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.20.

GSBD stock trade performance evaluation

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, GSBD shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. go to -2.28%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GSBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GSBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GSBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.