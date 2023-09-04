Goldman lifts Moelis & Company [MC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Moelis & Company [NYSE: MC] gained 1.03% or 0.49 points to close at $47.90 with a heavy trading volume of 477599 shares. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Moelis & Company Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Share.

Second quarter GAAP revenues of $179.9 million; second quarter Adjusted revenues of $182.2 million, down 23% from the prior year period.

First half GAAP revenues of $367.7 million; first half Adjusted revenues of $367.5 million, down 31% from the first half of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $47.50, the shares rose to $48.235 and dropped to $47.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MC points out that the company has recorded 11.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MC reached to a volume of 477599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moelis & Company [MC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MC shares is $41.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Moelis & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moelis & Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.45.

Trading performance analysis for MC stock

Moelis & Company [MC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, MC shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Moelis & Company [MC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.11, while it was recorded at 47.38 for the last single week of trading, and 42.78 for the last 200 days.

Moelis & Company [MC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moelis & Company [MC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.46. Moelis & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.26.

Return on Total Capital for MC is now 34.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moelis & Company [MC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.37. Additionally, MC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moelis & Company [MC] managed to generate an average of $135,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

Moelis & Company [MC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moelis & Company go to -4.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Moelis & Company [MC]

The top three institutional holders of MC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.