Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

Global Ship Lease Inc. [NYSE: GSL] closed the trading session at $19.29 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.27, while the highest price level was $19.55. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Global Ship Lease Senior Management Discuss Corporate Developments and Container Shipping Sector.

Interview Highlights: (indicating the time each topic is addressed in the interview).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.86 percent and weekly performance of 3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 517.78K shares, GSL reached to a volume of 220469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSL shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Global Ship Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Ship Lease Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GSL stock trade performance evaluation

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, GSL shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.98, while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.79 for the last 200 days.

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.33 and a Gross Margin at +58.20. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.37.

Return on Total Capital for GSL is now 19.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.68. Additionally, GSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Global Ship Lease Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Ship Lease Inc. go to 12.00%.

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GSL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GSL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GSL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.