For SES AI Corporation [SES], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.32%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM that SES AI to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) (“SES AI”), headquartered in Boston, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023.

This live event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jing Nealis, in real time. Following a presentation by Ms. Nealis, the floor will open for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

Over the last 12 months, SES stock dropped by -54.01%. The one-year SES AI Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.5. The average equity rating for SES stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $741.31 million, with 314.58 million shares outstanding and 212.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, SES stock reached a trading volume of 464371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SES AI Corporation [SES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SES shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SES stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SES AI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

SES Stock Performance Analysis:

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, SES shares dropped by -24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SES AI Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SES is now -24.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SES AI Corporation [SES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, SES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SES AI Corporation [SES] managed to generate an average of -$254,965 per employee.SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

SES AI Corporation [SES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.