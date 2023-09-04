For First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [NYSE: FCF] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend.

A sum of 444661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 510.47K shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $13.35 and dropped to a low of $13.19 until finishing in the latest session at $13.30.

The one-year FCF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.87. The average equity rating for FCF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCF shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

FCF Stock Performance Analysis:

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, FCF shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.51. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Return on Total Capital for FCF is now 10.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.94. Additionally, FCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] managed to generate an average of $91,362 per employee.

FCF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FCF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FCF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FCF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.