For BlackRock Inc. [BLK], Analyst sees a rise to $835. What next?

BlackRock Inc. [NYSE: BLK] surged by $5.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $706.99 during the day while it closed the day at $706.19. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM that BlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BlackRock Inc. stock has also gained 4.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLK stock has inclined by 3.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.57% and lost -0.34% year-on date.

The market cap for BLK stock reached $104.59 billion, with 149.60 million shares outstanding and 147.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 553.91K shares, BLK reached a trading volume of 454391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackRock Inc. [BLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLK shares is $817.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for BlackRock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackRock Inc. is set at 11.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLK in the course of the last twelve months was 26.74.

BLK stock trade performance evaluation

BlackRock Inc. [BLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, BLK shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for BlackRock Inc. [BLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 704.28, while it was recorded at 694.51 for the last single week of trading, and 695.74 for the last 200 days.

BlackRock Inc. [BLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackRock Inc. [BLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +77.45. BlackRock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.39.

Return on Total Capital for BLK is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackRock Inc. [BLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.49. Additionally, BLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackRock Inc. [BLK] managed to generate an average of $261,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackRock Inc. [BLK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BlackRock Inc. go to 10.08%.

BlackRock Inc. [BLK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.