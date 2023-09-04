Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $112

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: FMX] closed the trading session at $111.45 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $110.55, while the highest price level was $114.24. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM that BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions come together to create a compelling new platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.67 percent and weekly performance of -4.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 503.76K shares, FMX reached to a volume of 466139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMX shares is $121.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.95.

FMX stock trade performance evaluation

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, FMX shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.69, while it was recorded at 115.51 for the last single week of trading, and 95.46 for the last 200 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +37.01. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.55.

Return on Total Capital for FMX is now 9.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.55. Additionally, FMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] managed to generate an average of $67,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. go to 2.30%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.