First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] is -95.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: FWBI] loss -6.45% or -0.02 points to close at $0.29 with a heavy trading volume of 485478 shares. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Public Offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.318, the shares rose to $0.318 and dropped to $0.285, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FWBI points out that the company has recorded -92.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, FWBI reached to a volume of 485478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWBI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Wave BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for FWBI stock

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, FWBI shares dropped by -44.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.17 for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7636, while it was recorded at 0.3075 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9376 for the last 200 days.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.23. Additionally, FWBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,462,964 per employee.First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]

The top three institutional holders of FWBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FWBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FWBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.