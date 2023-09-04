First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $33

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ: FIBK] closed the trading session at $26.70 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.14, while the highest price level was $26.74. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 2:40 PM that Lorrie L. Asker Named Chief Banking Officer at First Interstate.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) (“First Interstate” or the “Company”) has appointed Lorrie L. Asker as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer (“CBO”). Asker has been serving as Interim CBO since February 2023. With a 30-year track record of building strong relationships and producing results, Asker’s expertise encompasses the development of long-term strategic plans that address the changing landscape of banking products and services. Asker oversees all retail and commercial banking operations across First Interstate’s 14-state footprint.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Lorrie has a strong understanding of and passion for First Interstate’s community banking model,” explained FIBK President and CEO Kevin Riley. “I am confident her breadth of banking experience will guide and support our client-facing teams in developing the strong and fruitful relationships for which First Interstate is known.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.92 percent and weekly performance of 5.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 771.51K shares, FIBK reached to a volume of 480848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIBK shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIBK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00.

FIBK stock trade performance evaluation

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, FIBK shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.28, while it was recorded at 25.92 for the last single week of trading, and 31.15 for the last 200 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.48.

Return on Total Capital for FIBK is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.08. Additionally, FIBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] managed to generate an average of $53,450 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. go to 8.00%.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FIBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FIBK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FIBK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.