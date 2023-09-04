Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] moved up 5.08: Why It’s Important

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [AMEX: EPM] price surged by 5.08 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Year End 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023Time: 1:00 p.m. Central TimeDial-In: (844) 481-2813International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xsIVjdfv.

A sum of 459300 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 478.61K shares. Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $8.97 and dropped to a low of $8.56 until finishing in the latest session at $8.89.

The one-year EPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.27. The average equity rating for EPM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPM shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolution Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, EPM shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolution Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.34.

Return on Total Capital for EPM is now 58.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.17. Additionally, EPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] managed to generate an average of $3,994,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation [EPM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.