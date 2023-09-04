Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] Stock trading around $14.74 per share: What’s Next?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.93%. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, ENTA stock dropped by -75.79%. The one-year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.22. The average equity rating for ENTA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $312.64 million, with 21.05 million shares outstanding and 19.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 227.78K shares, ENTA stock reached a trading volume of 485180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTA shares is $30.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.23.

ENTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, ENTA shares dropped by -24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.18, while it was recorded at 15.29 for the last single week of trading, and 34.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.74 and a Gross Margin at +96.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.31.

Return on Total Capital for ENTA is now -32.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.30. Additionally, ENTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] managed to generate an average of -$760,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

