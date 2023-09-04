Dole plc [DOLE] gain 24.77% so far this year. What now?

Dole plc [NYSE: DOLE] gained 1.01% or 0.12 points to close at $12.04 with a heavy trading volume of 469161 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Dole plc Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (“Dole” or the “Group” or the “Company”) today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $12.00, the shares rose to $12.06 and dropped to $11.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOLE points out that the company has recorded -2.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 732.87K shares, DOLE reached to a volume of 469161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dole plc [DOLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOLE shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dole plc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOLE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DOLE stock

Dole plc [DOLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, DOLE shares dropped by -9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Dole plc [DOLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

Dole plc [DOLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dole plc [DOLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.01 and a Gross Margin at +6.33. Dole plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for DOLE is now 3.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dole plc [DOLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.86. Additionally, DOLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dole plc [DOLE] managed to generate an average of $2,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Dole plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dole plc [DOLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOLE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dole plc go to -3.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dole plc [DOLE]

The top three institutional holders of DOLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DOLE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DOLE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.