Denny’s Corporation [DENN] Is Currently -0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] closed the trading session at $9.52 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.40, while the highest price level was $9.695. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Denny’s Announces Return of Palate-Pleasing Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes.

Pumpkin lovers will ‘fall’ for Denny’s seasonal, limited-edition breakfast favorite beginning August 30.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.37 percent and weekly performance of -0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 518.05K shares, DENN reached to a volume of 458989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denny’s Corporation [DENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DENN shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Denny’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denny’s Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for DENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

DENN stock trade performance evaluation

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, DENN shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.24 for Denny’s Corporation [DENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denny’s Corporation [DENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.06 and a Gross Margin at +27.78. Denny’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.37.

Return on Total Capital for DENN is now 18.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.94. Additionally, DENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denny’s Corporation [DENN] managed to generate an average of $20,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Denny’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denny’s Corporation go to 9.00%.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.