Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] moved up 1.00: Why It’s Important

Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE: OFC] gained 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $26.14 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM that COPT Declares Third Quarter 2023 Common Dividend.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) (“COPT” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.285 per common share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The third quarter 2023 dividend represents an annualized amount of $1.14 per share and is payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023.

About COPTCOPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

Corporate Office Properties Trust represents 112.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. OFC stock price has been found in the range of $26.02 to $26.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 585.09K shares, OFC reached a trading volume of 443782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OFC shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corporate Office Properties Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for OFC stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, OFC shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 25.81 for the last single week of trading, and 25.03 for the last 200 days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.55 and a Gross Margin at +29.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.28.

Return on Total Capital for OFC is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.41. Additionally, OFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] managed to generate an average of $435,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corporate Office Properties Trust go to 8.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]

The top three institutional holders of OFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.