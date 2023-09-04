Constellium SE [CSTM] Stock trading around $18.10 per share: What’s Next?

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.91%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Constellium Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results.

Over the last 12 months, CSTM stock rose by 35.89%. The one-year Constellium SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.98. The average equity rating for CSTM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.64 billion, with 146.54 million shares outstanding and 144.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 620.26K shares, CSTM stock reached a trading volume of 445568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellium SE [CSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellium SE [CSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, CSTM shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellium SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for CSTM is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellium SE [CSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.26. Additionally, CSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellium SE [CSTM] managed to generate an average of $25,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CSTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellium SE go to -1.48%.

Constellium SE [CSTM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSTM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSTM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.