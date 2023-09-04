COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] Stock trading around $9.33 per share: What’s Next?

COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ: CMPS] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 3.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.33. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM that COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming September investor conferences.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference: host investor meetings on September 7, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 460641 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of COMPASS Pathways plc stands at 5.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.54%.

The market cap for CMPS stock reached $414.35 million, with 45.57 million shares outstanding and 23.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 351.16K shares, CMPS reached a trading volume of 460641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPS shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for COMPASS Pathways plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMPASS Pathways plc is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has CMPS stock performed recently?

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, CMPS shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMPS is now -46.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.06. Additionally, CMPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

COMPASS Pathways plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Insider trade positions for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]

