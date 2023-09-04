CJS Securities lifts AAON Inc. [AAON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AAON Inc. [NASDAQ: AAON] price surged by 4.12 percent to reach at $2.6. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM that AAON ACTIVATES SOLAR PANELS AT ITS NEW EXPLORATION CENTER, MAKING IT ONE OF THE MOST SUSTAINABLE, ENERGY-EFFICIENT BUILDINGS IN TULSA.

AAON announces a milestone achievement in its sustainability journey by activating 432 solar panels on the roof of its Exploration Center and adjacent NAIC lab (Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center). Public Service Company of Oklahoma gave the green light to activate the solar panels that generate about 240kW of solar energy. The Exploration Center, the newest building at its corporate headquarters, is on track to be a net-zero facility using advanced building systems, including photovoltaic (solar) electricity generation, geothermal fields, and AAON high-efficiency heat pumps, while providing a world-class experience for customers. It is one of the most sustainable, energy-efficient buildings in Tulsa. As part of its design, the infrastructure can support up to 800+ kW of solar generation, one of the largest in Oklahoma.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have created in our new Exploration Center. AAON continues its long history as a leading innovator in the HVAC industry and now has a building that matches the standards we have established with our products,” said Austin Embry, Facilities Project Manager of AAON.

A sum of 462229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 446.61K shares. AAON Inc. shares reached a high of $66.23 and dropped to a low of $63.62 until finishing in the latest session at $65.66.

The one-year AAON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.79. The average equity rating for AAON stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAON shares is $74.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for AAON Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AAON Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAON in the course of the last twelve months was 151.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AAON Stock Performance Analysis:

AAON Inc. [AAON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, AAON shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for AAON Inc. [AAON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.65, while it was recorded at 63.01 for the last single week of trading, and 59.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AAON Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AAON Inc. [AAON] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.26 and a Gross Margin at +25.82. AAON Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.29.

Return on Total Capital for AAON is now 21.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AAON Inc. [AAON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.04. Additionally, AAON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AAON Inc. [AAON] managed to generate an average of $27,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.AAON Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AAON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAON Inc. go to 12.00%.

AAON Inc. [AAON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AAON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AAON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.