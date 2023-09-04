Citigroup lifts Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.40%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section..

Over the last 12 months, SHOO stock rose by 20.54%. The one-year Steven Madden Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.3. The average equity rating for SHOO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.60 billion, with 73.61 million shares outstanding and 71.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 824.27K shares, SHOO stock reached a trading volume of 492660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOO shares is $39.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Steven Madden Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steven Madden Ltd. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

SHOO Stock Performance Analysis:

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, SHOO shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 33.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Steven Madden Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.18. Steven Madden Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SHOO is now 29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.06. Additionally, SHOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] managed to generate an average of $54,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Steven Madden Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SHOO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steven Madden Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.