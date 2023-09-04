Carter’s Inc. [CRI] Is Currently -0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carter’s Inc. [NYSE: CRI] loss -0.89% or -0.64 points to close at $70.93 with a heavy trading volume of 483620 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM that Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, including the Company’s future financial performance and other considerations.

It opened the trading session at $71.73, the shares rose to $71.745 and dropped to $70.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRI points out that the company has recorded -5.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 775.18K shares, CRI reached to a volume of 483620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carter’s Inc. [CRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRI shares is $70.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carter’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carter’s Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CRI stock

Carter’s Inc. [CRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, CRI shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Carter’s Inc. [CRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.45, while it was recorded at 70.76 for the last single week of trading, and 72.35 for the last 200 days.

Carter’s Inc. [CRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carter’s Inc. [CRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.28 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Carter’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for CRI is now 16.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carter’s Inc. [CRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.27. Additionally, CRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carter’s Inc. [CRI] managed to generate an average of $15,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Carter’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Carter’s Inc. [CRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carter’s Inc. go to -1.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carter’s Inc. [CRI]

The top three institutional holders of CRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.