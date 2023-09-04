Brunswick Corporation [BC] moved up 2.68: Why It’s Important

Brunswick Corporation [NYSE: BC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.49%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Mercury Marine launches Avator™ 20e and 35e electric outboards – raising the bar for performance, ease of charging and connectivity.

“We’re thrilled to advance our electrification strategy and the Mercury Avator brand with the introduction of the 20e and 35e electric outboards,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “Building off the success of the Avator 7.5e, these outboards set new benchmarks for innovation, performance, and connectivity. The investment and advancements we’re making position Mercury to continue expanding our Avator portfolio and soon deliver additional industry-changing, low-voltage electric outboards.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BC stock rose by 8.74%. The one-year Brunswick Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.82. The average equity rating for BC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.53 billion, with 70.80 million shares outstanding and 68.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 632.37K shares, BC stock reached a trading volume of 469080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brunswick Corporation [BC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BC shares is $100.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brunswick Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brunswick Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BC Stock Performance Analysis:

Brunswick Corporation [BC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, BC shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Brunswick Corporation [BC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.33, while it was recorded at 80.39 for the last single week of trading, and 81.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brunswick Corporation Fundamentals:

Brunswick Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brunswick Corporation go to 15.00%.

Brunswick Corporation [BC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.