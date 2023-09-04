BofA Securities slashes price target on SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] – find out why.

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: SBAC] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$2.84. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM that SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:50am PDT. The conference will be at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

A sum of 495102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 937.76K shares. SBA Communications Corporation shares reached a high of $226.35 and dropped to a low of $220.54 until finishing in the latest session at $221.69.

The one-year SBAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.47. The average equity rating for SBAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBAC shares is $285.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SBA Communications Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SBA Communications Corporation is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBAC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SBAC Stock Performance Analysis:

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, SBAC shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.56, while it was recorded at 224.70 for the last single week of trading, and 255.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SBA Communications Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.78 and a Gross Margin at +47.89. SBA Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.52.

Return on Total Capital for SBAC is now 10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.97. Additionally, SBAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 153.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] managed to generate an average of $251,597 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.SBA Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SBAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBA Communications Corporation go to 15.39%.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.