Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] gain 4.45% so far this year. What now?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [NYSE: BSM] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.62 at the close of the session, up 1.56%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “Black Stone,” or “the Company”) today announces its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. stock is now 4.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSM Stock saw the intraday high of $17.70 and lowest of $17.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.24, which means current price is +31.39% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 407.14K shares, BSM reached a trading volume of 446318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSM shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Stone Minerals L.P. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.30.

How has BSM stock performed recently?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, BSM shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.91 and a Gross Margin at +83.75. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +60.75.

Return on Total Capital for BSM is now 50.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.83. Additionally, BSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] managed to generate an average of $4,411,852 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Earnings analysis for Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Stone Minerals L.P. go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]

The top three institutional holders of BSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.