Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, down -14.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ: AY] closed the trading session at $22.13 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.89, while the highest price level was $22.59.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.56 percent and weekly performance of -3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 470.96K shares, AY reached to a volume of 496910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AY shares is $31.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for AY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AY stock trade performance evaluation

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, AY shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.16, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 25.81 for the last 200 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +38.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.49.

Return on Total Capital for AY is now 3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.11. Additionally, AY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 330.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] managed to generate an average of -$5,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.