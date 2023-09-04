Ashland Inc. [ASH] is -19.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ashland Inc. [NYSE: ASH] gained 0.22% or 0.19 points to close at $86.82 with a heavy trading volume of 465386 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ashland changes start time for 2023 Innovation Day.

The event will be broadcast from the company’s corporate headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Participants can register for the event using the link below.

It opened the trading session at $87.44, the shares rose to $88.16 and dropped to $86.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASH points out that the company has recorded -16.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 517.23K shares, ASH reached to a volume of 465386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashland Inc. [ASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASH shares is $103.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ashland Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashland Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASH in the course of the last twelve months was 92.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ASH stock

Ashland Inc. [ASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, ASH shares dropped by -3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Ashland Inc. [ASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.83, while it was recorded at 86.39 for the last single week of trading, and 97.85 for the last 200 days.

Ashland Inc. [ASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashland Inc. [ASH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.89 and a Gross Margin at +27.98. Ashland Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for ASH is now 7.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashland Inc. [ASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.95. Additionally, ASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ashland Inc. [ASH] managed to generate an average of $46,410 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ashland Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ashland Inc. [ASH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashland Inc. go to 10.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ashland Inc. [ASH]

The top three institutional holders of ASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.