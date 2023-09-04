Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] is 1.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.36 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second quarter GAAP net loss of $2.2 million or $0.04 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $19.0 million or $0.35 per diluted common share.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock is now 1.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRE Stock saw the intraday high of $10.57 and lowest of $10.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.51, which means current price is +37.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 585.09K shares, ACRE reached a trading volume of 451167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRE shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACRE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96.

How has ACRE stock performed recently?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, ACRE shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.81 and a Gross Margin at +89.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Total Capital for ACRE is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.30. Additionally, ACRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] managed to generate an average of $11,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation go to 2.29%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

The top three institutional holders of ACRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.