ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] gain 57.61% so far this year. What now?

ArcBest Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCB] jumped around 4.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $110.39 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM that ArcBest Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2023.

Company ranks as the top transportation and logistics employer in Arkansas.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that the company has been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for the fourth consecutive year. ArcBest ranks No. 3 in Arkansas and No. 1 in the state’s transportation and logistics sector. The company was also named a top employer in Ohio, ranking No. 65. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

ArcBest Corporation stock is now 57.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCB Stock saw the intraday high of $112.39 and lowest of $106.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.86, which means current price is +61.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 407.13K shares, ARCB reached a trading volume of 490909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcBest Corporation [ARCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCB shares is $135.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ArcBest Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcBest Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ARCB stock performed recently?

ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, ARCB shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for ArcBest Corporation [ARCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.09, while it was recorded at 105.98 for the last single week of trading, and 91.42 for the last 200 days.

ArcBest Corporation [ARCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.87. ArcBest Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Total Capital for ARCB is now 28.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.10. Additionally, ARCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] managed to generate an average of $18,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.ArcBest Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ArcBest Corporation [ARCB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcBest Corporation go to -3.02%.

Insider trade positions for ArcBest Corporation [ARCB]

The top three institutional holders of ARCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.