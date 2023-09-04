AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] Stock trading around $5.57 per share: What’s Next?

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.02%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM that A New Movie “Moscow Mission” scheduled for Nationwide Release to Public on September 29, 2023.

AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), and AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), the multi-media, entertainment and cultures worldwide platform of AMTD Group, are thrilled to jointly announce that the highly anticipated movie titled “Moscow Mission” (“Movie”), is successfully scheduled for release to the public nationwide on September 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HKD stock dropped by -95.35%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 185.40 million shares outstanding and 27.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, HKD stock reached a trading volume of 459873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

HKD Stock Performance Analysis:

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, HKD shares dropped by -15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMTD Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Total Capital for HKD is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] managed to generate an average of $550,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AMTD Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.