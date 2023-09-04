Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] Is Currently 1.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $6.61 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Amplify Energy Provides Hedging Update.

Under the terms of the New Credit Facility, the Company was required to hedge projected Proved Developed Producing natural gas and crude oil production volumes (on an equivalent basis) totaling at least 75% for the first 24 consecutive calendar months, and at least 50% of the subsequent 12 months, following the closing date of the New Credit Facility on July 31, 2023.

Amplify Energy Corp. represents 38.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $255.48 million with the latest information. AMPY stock price has been found in the range of $6.60 to $6.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 563.26K shares, AMPY reached a trading volume of 453701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPY shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AMPY stock

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, AMPY shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.11 and a Gross Margin at +58.16. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now 111.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.71. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of $265,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMPY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMPY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.