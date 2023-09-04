AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $104

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE: AMN] loss -0.87% or -0.77 points to close at $87.61 with a heavy trading volume of 443886 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMN Passport Surpasses 200,000 Downloads: The Most Downloaded Mobile App in Healthcare Staffing Industry.

AMN Passport is the ultimate self-service, healthcare career app to make job searching and assignment management easy for clinicians. With specialties spanning home health, ER, ICU, OR, PICU, travel therapy, respiratory, imaging, social work, laboratory, speech language pathology, and more, AMN Passport puts the clinicians’ career at their fingertips.

It opened the trading session at $88.65, the shares rose to $89.95 and dropped to $87.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMN points out that the company has recorded -2.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 672.90K shares, AMN reached to a volume of 443886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMN shares is $107.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for AMN stock

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, AMN shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.70 for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.96, while it was recorded at 88.10 for the last single week of trading, and 98.58 for the last 200 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for AMN is now 32.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.50. Additionally, AMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] managed to generate an average of $104,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.67.AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. go to 19.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]

The top three institutional holders of AMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.