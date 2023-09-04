AMETEK Inc. [AME] Revenue clocked in at $6.42 billion, up 14.98% YTD: What’s Next?

AMETEK Inc. [NYSE: AME] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $1.14. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

This third quarter dividend is payable September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2023.

A sum of 471277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 872.42K shares. AMETEK Inc. shares reached a high of $160.93 and dropped to a low of $159.73 until finishing in the latest session at $160.65.

The one-year AME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.38. The average equity rating for AME stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMETEK Inc. [AME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AME shares is $173.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for AMETEK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMETEK Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AME in the course of the last twelve months was 28.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AME Stock Performance Analysis:

AMETEK Inc. [AME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, AME shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for AMETEK Inc. [AME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.02, while it was recorded at 159.70 for the last single week of trading, and 146.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMETEK Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMETEK Inc. [AME] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.11. AMETEK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for AME is now 15.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.25. Additionally, AME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] managed to generate an average of $59,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.AMETEK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMETEK Inc. go to 10.00%.

AMETEK Inc. [AME] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.