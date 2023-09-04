Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] Stock trading around $7.58 per share: What’s Next?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTL] traded at a low on 09/01/23, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.58. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Algoma Steel Group to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 476333 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for ASTL stock reached $793.63 million, with 108.60 million shares outstanding and 96.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 737.72K shares, ASTL reached a trading volume of 476333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTL shares is $12.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algoma Steel Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASTL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ASTL stock performed recently?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, ASTL shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.33 and a Gross Margin at +13.89. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for ASTL is now 17.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.39. Additionally, ASTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] managed to generate an average of $104,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]

