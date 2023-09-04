Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $7.50

Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ: ARAY] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.00 during the day while it closed the day at $2.92. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Accuray Receives FDA Clearance for VitalHold™ on the Radixact® System; Breast Cancer Treatment Option Will Also Be Available in the EU Market.

The Radixact System, with the addition of the VitalHold functionality, provides clinicians with unmatched choice of radiation treatment delivery options in one device.

Treatment delivery versatility offers opportunities for personalization and makes exceptional quality care possible for more breast cancer patients.

Accuray Incorporated stock has also gained 3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARAY stock has declined by -22.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.99% and gained 39.71% year-on date.

The market cap for ARAY stock reached $272.90 million, with 95.52 million shares outstanding and 91.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 805.83K shares, ARAY reached a trading volume of 463600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAY shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Accuray Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accuray Incorporated is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

ARAY stock trade performance evaluation

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, ARAY shares dropped by -29.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.02 for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.53 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Accuray Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.95.

Accuray Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.