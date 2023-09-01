Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is 61.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.08 during the day while it closed the day at $52.16. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Zillow Home Loans offers a 1% down payment option, opening homeownership to more borrowers.

This program can reduce the time needed to save for a down payment and provide another option for those who are otherwise ready to take on a mortgage payment.

Zillow Home Loans announced its 1% Down Payment program to allow eligible home buyers to pay as little as 1% down on their next home purchase. This program is initially being offered on properties located in Arizona, with plans to expand to additional markets. With the 1% Down Payment program, borrowers who qualify can now save just 1% to cover their portion of the down payment and Zillow Home Loans will contribute an additional 2% at closing. The 1% Down Payment program can reduce the time eligible home buyers need to save and open homeownership to those who are otherwise ready to take on a mortgage.

Zillow Group Inc. stock has also gained 3.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, Z stock has inclined by 13.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.75% and gained 61.94% year-on date.

The market cap for Z stock reached $12.06 billion, with 169.92 million shares outstanding and 152.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 2637859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.34, while it was recorded at 51.22 for the last single week of trading, and 44.61 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.