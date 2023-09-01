World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Stock trading around $96.55 per share: What’s Next?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.13%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM that John Cena Returns to Friday Night SmackDown®.

16-Time World Champion to Appear on SmackDown for Seven Consecutive Weeks Following Return on September 1.

Cena and Make-A-Wish to Host Children and Their Families at Every SmackDown During His Return.

Over the last 12 months, WWE stock rose by 43.78%. The one-year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.98. The average equity rating for WWE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.03 billion, with 77.86 million shares outstanding and 51.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 558.93K shares, WWE stock reached a trading volume of 5052699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $113.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 145.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

WWE Stock Performance Analysis:

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.13. With this latest performance, WWE shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.93 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.49, while it was recorded at 110.31 for the last single week of trading, and 94.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.20 and a Gross Margin at +40.56. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.14.

Return on Total Capital for WWE is now 29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.55. Additionally, WWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] managed to generate an average of $219,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

WWE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 17.40%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WWE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WWE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.