Wolfe Research slashes price target on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] – find out why.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] closed the trading session at $205.72 on 08/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $203.395, while the highest price level was $207.80. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM that NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $1.014 per ordinary share for the third quarter of 2023. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.18 percent and weekly performance of 6.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 3460823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $231.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.13, while it was recorded at 202.44 for the last single week of trading, and 182.95 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.34. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $80,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 7.85%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.