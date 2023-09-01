why Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.47

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 3.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.79. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor event:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3439878 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for STX stock reached $14.79 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding and 206.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 3439878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $63.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has STX stock performed recently?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.46, while it was recorded at 67.17 for the last single week of trading, and 61.15 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.51 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.16.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.26. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.