why EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $145.97

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $128.62. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 2:35 p.m. Central time (3:35 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, September 5. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2755076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EOG Resources Inc. stands at 1.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $74.07 billion, with 580.00 million shares outstanding and 579.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 2755076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $145.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.85, while it was recorded at 127.75 for the last single week of trading, and 122.14 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.