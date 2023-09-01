Wells Fargo lifts The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a low on 08/31/23, posting a -0.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.61. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Jorge Benitez Joins Interpublic Board of Directors.

Prior to his retirement in August 2014, Benitez spent more than 30 years with Accenture, most recently having served as its Chief Executive of North America. During his tenure, he was responsible for the company’s business operations across the region, including developing and executing the company’s business strategy, delivering client services, and driving growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3530650 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $12.55 billion, with 385.70 million shares outstanding and 383.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3530650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.28, while it was recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading, and 35.77 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.