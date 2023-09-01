Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] jumped around 0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.49 at the close of the session, up 1.94%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that TDS Board of Directors Appoints Vicki Villacrez to Board.

Villacrez brings telecommunications and financial leadership experience .

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) has announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Vicki Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to serve on the TDS Board.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock is now 104.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDS Stock saw the intraday high of $21.75 and lowest of $20.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.25, which means current price is +233.95% above from all time high which was touched on 08/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 2516114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has TDS stock performed recently?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.53. With this latest performance, TDS shares gained by 173.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.34 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.15.

Return on Total Capital for TDS is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.13. Additionally, TDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] managed to generate an average of $6,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.