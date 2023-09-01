Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.23%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Church & Dwight Webcasts Presentation at the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will present at the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. ET. A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Church & Dwight’s website at http://investor.churchdwight.com/investors/news-events.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Over the last 12 months, CHD stock rose by 14.22%. The one-year Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.85. The average equity rating for CHD stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.69 billion, with 246.05 million shares outstanding and 245.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CHD stock reached a trading volume of 2717973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $99.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, CHD shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.57, while it was recorded at 95.19 for the last single week of trading, and 88.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +39.58. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $78,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CHD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.10%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.