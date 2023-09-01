Wall Street Analyst Initiated Edison International [EIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] slipped around -1.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $68.85 at the close of the session, down -1.54%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM that SCE Crews, Emergency Teams Rise To Meet Storm’s Challenges.

Edison International Energized by Edison Originally published on August 21, 2023By Casey WianB-Roll: SCE crews working to restore power during Hurricane Hilary. B-Roll: SCE's Emergency Operations Center responds to Hurricane Hilary. Video: SCE President and CEO Steve Powell on CNN discussing storm response.VIDEO CREDIT: JOSEPH FOULKAs Hurricane Hilary drenched Southern California Edison's service area first as a tropical storm and then as a post-tropical cyclone, SCE field crews and emergency operations personnel responded comprehensively to keep power flowing to customers. There were scattered outages throughout SCE's service area during the storm, peaking at about 44,000 out of SCE's 5 million customers Sunday night."Our crews are busy out there working to safely restore power," SCE President and CEO Steve Powell told CNN in a live interview early Monday morning. "The major center of the storm has gone through, and we were prepared."Since SCE activated its Incident Management Team on Friday, crews successfully restored power to nearly 400,000 customers. Some of the outages were not storm-related. As of Monday morning, fewer than 10,000 customers systemwide were without power.Hilary resulted in daily rainfall records in several Southland cities, causing mudslides, flooding and road closures."We have in-house meteorologists who have tracked the storm for the last five days. They help make sure we know where the biggest impacts are going to be," Powell said. "We can pre-position crews to be very responsive and ensure equipment is ready."In some areas, SCE doubled the number of crews available to respond to storm-related power outages. The company has been in continual contact with other utilities, county emergency departments, first responders and local officials throughout the Southland.On Catalina Island, initial weather forecasts indicated potential sea swells of 12 to 18 feet. SCE warned all residents on the island, including critical care and Medical Baseline customers, of a possible power shutoff, and some evacuated the island as a precaution. As of Monday morning, no power shutoff was necessary.If the storm wasn't enough, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered out of Ojai occurred Sunday afternoon. There have been no reports of damage to any SCE systems or infrastructure nor reports of injuries.California's Independent System Operator, which manages the state's electric grid, reported having sufficient resources to supply the grid with power throughout the storm."We invest in our grid so that it will be reliable, resilient and ready for whatever's coming," Powell said. "We are trying to protect our customers and ensure they stay safe."SCE expressed gratitude to its customers for their efforts to prepare for Hilary's arrival and for the patience of those who lost power during the storm.For more information on potential outages in your area, visit SCE's outage center.Storm Power Outage Safety Tips:

Edison International stock is now 8.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EIX Stock saw the intraday high of $70.42 and lowest of $68.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.92, which means current price is +9.51% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 2531509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $74.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.02, while it was recorded at 69.72 for the last single week of trading, and 68.48 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.87. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $53,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.53%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.