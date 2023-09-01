Wall Street Analyst Initiated AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. What else is Wall St. saying

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $1.29. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2023.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) today announced it has filed an interim financial report including its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). AerCap’s Form 6-K can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.aercap.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year AER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.98. The average equity rating for AER stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $79.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 1217.00.

AER Stock Performance Analysis:

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, AER shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.10, while it was recorded at 60.95 for the last single week of trading, and 59.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AerCap Holdings N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.68.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.55. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of -$1,132,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

AER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 5.10%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.