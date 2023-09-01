Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $2.50

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] price surged by 0.87 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Village Farms International Announces Transition of Pure Sunfarms’ Leadership.

— Orville Bovenschen, Chief Operating Officer, Pure Sunfarms, Appointed President / Mandesh Dosanjh Steps Down and Will Assume Transitional Advisory Role –.

A sum of 4523078 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 686.85K shares. Village Farms International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.11 and dropped to a low of $0.87 until finishing in the latest session at $0.88.

The average equity rating for VFF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

VFF Stock Performance Analysis:

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 48.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6874, while it was recorded at 0.8065 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0111 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Village Farms International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.25 and a Gross Margin at +9.37. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.45.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -10.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.35. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Village Farms International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VFF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VFF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.